Sunshine Skyway Bridge goes cashless starting Sunday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers crossing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will no longer see toll booth operators beginning Monday as the bridge moves to an all-electronic toll system.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said eliminating staffed toll booths will reduce congestion on both sides of the bridge.

Motorists can pay through toll-by-plate, where scanners read license plates and bills are mailed, or through SunPass, which offers a discounted rate using a vehicle transponder.

FDOT said the physical toll booths will eventually be removed entirely.