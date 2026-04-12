Sunshine Skyway Bridge goes cashless starting Sunday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers crossing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will no longer see toll booth operators beginning Monday as the bridge moves to an all-electronic toll system.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said eliminating staffed toll booths will reduce congestion on both sides of the bridge.
Motorists can pay through toll-by-plate, where scanners read license plates and bills are mailed, or through SunPass, which offers a discounted rate using a vehicle transponder.
FDOT said the physical toll booths will eventually be removed entirely.
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