Man missing after entering water near Skyway Bridge: PCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple agencies are searching for a man who entered the water near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on the Pinellas County side and did not resurface.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said rescue crews launched from a nearby marina and remain on scene. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are conducting search and rescue operations alongside the PCSO, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.