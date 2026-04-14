News to Know for April 14

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we may see some summer-like temperatures creep into the Tampa Bay area this week. Meteorologist Ally Blake says while highs are only expected to hit the mid-80s today, they could climb into the 90s as we get closer to the weekend. While it may be too early to start planning your Saturday, it's a reminder that summer heat is just around the corner.

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News to Know

Former teen hacker who stole millions in cryptocurrency now works to protect companies from cybercrime: Cybercrime is the fastest-growing crime type in America, according to the FBI. Agents say some of the worst offenders are hackers who started out as online gamers in their early teens.



Cybercrime is the fastest-growing crime type in America, according to the FBI. Agents say some of the worst offenders are hackers who started out as online gamers in their early teens. Talks collapse, and now a blockade: Experts expect gas prices to keep climbing: The jump is a result of ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran collapsing over the weekend and the U.S. beginning to implement a blockade on Iranian ports, dimming hopes that gas prices could come down.

WFTS

The jump is a result of ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran collapsing over the weekend and the U.S. beginning to implement a blockade on Iranian ports, dimming hopes that gas prices could come down. Hit-and-run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed: Motorcyclists in East Hillsborough County are voicing concerns about motorcycle safety following two hit-and-run crashes involving motorcyclists in just two weeks.



Motorcyclists in East Hillsborough County are voicing concerns about motorcycle safety following two hit-and-run crashes involving motorcyclists in just two weeks. Murder suspect, 16, held without bail after fatal Apollo Beach shooting: A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man in Ruskin in March was held without bail on Monday.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Another mild morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says highs will sit in the 80s today and potentially hit the 90s later in the week.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

New federal safety rules will limit water bead hazards after thousands of children were injured and one died. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping water beads away from young children, supervising play, and following updated safety guidelines to prevent injury.

Susan Solves It: Waterbead Safety

Bolts OT secures Montreal Stanley Cup face off

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov's game-winning goal 27 seconds into overtime secured a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Goals from Erik Cernak, Jake Guentzel and Conor Geekie pushed the Bolts to victory. However, because they weren't able to secure a win in regulation time, the Buffalo Sabres' Tuesday night win secured them the Atlantic Division title, with the Bolts currently sitting in second.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will now officially face off against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and Wednesday night's game will determine which team gets the home-field advantage.

The Bolts need any kind of win to secure second place when the puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Wednesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 14

Zip line over Adventure Island during a sunset for a unique outdoor experience.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $79

Explore a variety of food, wine, and garden displays at Busch Gardens’ seasonal festival.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Cost: Free w/ park admission

Run through Tampa’s downtown streets with the Off Balance Run Club.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.