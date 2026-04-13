Hit and run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Motorcyclists in East Hillsborough County are voicing concerns about motorcycle safety following two hit-and-run crashes involving motorcyclists in just two weeks.

Over the weekend, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another passenger seriously injured.

Meanwhile, in Ruskin, another motorcyclist is still recovering from a similar crash. Deputies say Michael Lewis was struck while riding his motorcycle, and the driver then left the scene. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect in that case.

Two weeks after the crash, Lewis is still recovering from serious injuries in a hospital bed, while remnants of the crash are still visible along the road in Ruskin.

“Next thing you know, I look up, and there was just a car right right out in front of me, and all I remember is an impact and being face-first in the ditch."

Lewis was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital after the crash, where doctors started treating life-threatening injuries.

Lewis said, “The pain has been immense I have multiple injures. Face is fractured in multiple places, collar bones broken, femur was cracked. I lost my foot I have a few cracked ribs. I mean, I’m tore up.”

Lewis later underwent an amputation after losing part of his leg as a result of the crash. Despite everything, he said he is thankful to be alive.

“I’m astounded there’s no I don’t understand how somebody could survive what I survived,” Lewis said.

Lewis's mother has sat beside his bed throughout the recovery, struggling to process how close she came to losing her son.

“I feel so blessed that I have my child, and my heart goes out to the other families that don’t, and I’m like, why, why so many?” Linda Shaw said.

Her questions echo growing concerns across the community about the number of serious motorcycle crashes in the area.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized the importance of driver awareness around motorcyclists.

"Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable on our roadways, and every driver has a responsibility to look out for them," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are urging all drivers to stay alert, check their blind spots, and give motorcycles plenty of space. A second look can save a life."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the Ruskin hit-and-run remains an active investigation, and detectives are still working to identify all suspects involved.

The Lewis family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.