Murder suspect, 16, held without bail after fatal Apollo Beach shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man in Ruskin in March was held without bail on Monday.

James Middlebrooks, 16, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder after shooting into a vehicle in March, killing a 19-year-old man and injuring a 20-year-old woman in Ruskin, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit.

Assistant State Attorney Amanda Ojeda argued that Middlebrooks was a danger to the community before the judge granted the state's motion for pretrial detention.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

On March 15 at 1:19 a.m., the 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of White Chicory Drive in Apollo Beach.

When Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies arrived, they found a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast in Ruskin with two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver, 19-year-old Jonathan Blue, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A female passenger was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HCSO detectives said the shooting happened during a planned narcotics transaction at the home. During that interaction, gunfire erupted.

Detectives identified Middlebrooks as the suspect.

Middlebrooks also is charged with attempted first-degree murder; shooting into a vehicle; tampering with physical evidence; and minor in possession of a firearm.