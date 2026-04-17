News to Know for April 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’re gearing up for another busy weekend in Tampa Bay. With the Lightning kicking off their playoff series at Benchmark International Arena and plenty of concerts and community events on the agenda, there’s no shortage of things to do. Meteorologist Jason Adams says we'll see clear skies all weekend, so get outside and enjoy everything springtime in Tampa has to offer before the summer humidity returns.

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News to Know

Lightning announce Round 1 playoff schedule against Montreal: The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 series against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday morning.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 series against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday morning. Woman survives rollover crash after hitting 9-foot gator on Sarasota County road: Maslin Kurtz was hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for four days. She spent two of those days in an intensive care unit. WFTS

Local groups work to save historic Jungle Prada Pier: The Jungle Prada Pier was damaged during Hurricane Helene and has been closed ever since.



The Jungle Prada Pier was damaged during Hurricane Helene and has been closed ever since. 10-day Lebanon ceasefire appears to hold as European leaders to meet over Strait: A 10-day ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and agreed on by Lebanon and Israel appeared to be holding in Lebanon on Friday, potentially boosting efforts to extend a truce between Iran, the United States and Israel.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Sunny and hot temps through Sunday. Meteorologist Jason Adams says a cold front will roll through next week.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, April 17, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A Bankrate survey found that 4 in 10 adults experienced financial fraud in the past year, as scams become harder to detect due to artificial intelligence. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises slowing down when responding to urgent messages, avoiding unknown links, never sharing personal information with unexpected contacts, and trusting your instincts if something feels off.

Susan Solves It: AI Scam Warning

Daly Discoveries

Free festival in Tarpon Springs this weekend features local crafters and a new bagel shop. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check the new shop before the event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sponge Docks.

Festival in Tarpon Springs this weekend features local crafters and bagel shop

Things to Do this Friday, April 17

Learn bonsai techniques and create your own tree at a Lagoonside class.

When: 6 p.m. Where: MetroLagoons Cost: $40

Watch a performance of the classic play A Streetcar Named Desire .

When: 8 p.m. Where: Carrollwood Players Theatre Cost: $27

. Dance to country music during Country Fridays.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.