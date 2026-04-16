PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Several neighborhood groups in St. Pete are trying to save a historic pier.

The Jungle Prada Pier was damaged during Hurricane Helene and has been closed ever since.

WATCH: Local groups work to save historic Jungle Prada Pier

Local groups work to save historic Jungle Prada Pier

Jaymi Wiesner said the Jungle Prada Pier is more than just a beautiful spot.

"My dad and I would come here a lot…he was in a wheelchair, so we would come here because he liked it," said Wiesner.

When he died, she honored his life by visiting the wooden walkway.

"There's so much history here, and it's heartfelt for me," she said.

But now, it’s hard to look at.

“We went on a tour out of John's Pass…and we came by water, and I didn’t realize how bad until I saw it from the water," said Wiesner.

The pier was damaged during Hurricane Helene.

"Coming here a year and a half later and seeing no movement, no progress, is disheartening, it’s disappointing, and it’s saddening to all of us," said Juliana Fisher, the President of the Jungle Prada Neighborhood Association.

On Thursday, the St. Pete City Council voted to demolish the pier and invest in site restoration.

Tampa Bay 28 contacted the City of St. Pete, and a spokesperson said a new proposal for a new fishing pier will be brought to the city council for approval at a later date.

Fisher said she and many other neighborhood groups are asking the city to rebuild the pier to its previous glory, and to ensure it’s kept at the same length as before.

"It has been an integral piece of West St. Pete’s fabric," said Fisher.

She said the pier used to be very popular…and brought people to the area who would then spend their money at local businesses, including the Jungle Prada Tavern.

“On any given day, afternoon, or evening, before the destruction, we would have dozens of people sitting on the pier," said Fisher.

Not only is it loved by many, but it’s also historic… on this day back in 1528, a Spanish explorer celebrated Easter Mass right here in the park.

"It would be devastating to not have something like that brought back," said Fisher.

Wiesner said she hopes to see the pier she loves back open soon.

“I believe that it should be updated, and let people enjoy the view and enjoy the history," said Wiesner.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.