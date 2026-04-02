News to Know for April 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and it's been a busy night for Florida's Space Coast. After Artemis II launched on its historic mission around the moon, people across Florida could briefly see the rocket as it headed into outer space. Even if you weren't able to catch a glimpse, you can still follow the four-person crew along on the NASA website and witness their journey as they go further from Earth than any human ever before.

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News to Know

Takeaways from Trump's address: No end date for Iran war and few details on strategy ahead: President Donald Trump sought to explain his rationale for the war against Iran at a pivotal moment at home and abroad, but he offered few new details as he amasses extraordinary executive authority to prosecute the military operation.



President Donald Trump sought to explain his rationale for the war against Iran at a pivotal moment at home and abroad, but he offered few new details as he amasses extraordinary executive authority to prosecute the military operation. Pasco Co. tenants in limbo after siblings charged with placing a bomb at MacDill Air Force Base: The Zheng family owns several properties in Pasco County. With Ann Mary in jail and their parents detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on March 18, facing possible deportation to China, tenants told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they have been left in the dark.

Chris O'Meara/AP NASA's Artemis II moon rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad39-B Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Latest on Artemis II mission after astronauts lift off for historic mission around the moon: NASA on Wednesday launched Artemis II, a mission that will take four astronauts in a lap around the moon, farther from Earth than any humans before them.



NASA on Wednesday launched Artemis II, a mission that will take four astronauts in a lap around the moon, farther from Earth than any humans before them. Polk County’s first ‘period pantry’ offers access to free products: It’s something most women worldwide experience, but not everyone can afford the supplies that come with it. Lyndsey Venrick, founder of Polk Period Pantry, told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that it was a problem she could no longer ignore.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Warm and dry start to the day. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we could see some showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 2, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It:

United Airlines now requires passengers to use headphones for device audio throughout their flight, with refusal potentially leading to a permanent ban. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises always carrying and using headphones on flights to comply with airline policies and avoid potential penalties, including being placed on a no-fly list.

Susan Solves It: Headphone Rule Enforcement

Tampa Bay's seven-game homestead continues

The Bolts are back at home once again after Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.

The Lightning are now 46-22-6 and sit in second place in the Atlantic Division behind the Sabres.

The Bolts will look to get back on track when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 this season against Pittsburgh with a 4-3 loss in December and a 2-1 shootout win in January.

The puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this April 2

Learn and practice basic steps and routines during a guided line dancing lesson.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free

Enjoy an evening of live Latin music performances at The Dan.

When: 6 p.m. Where: The Dan Cost: $25

Attend the opening reception for the 26th Annual Calyx Schenecker Art Infinitum, showcasing diverse works from local artists.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry Campus Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.