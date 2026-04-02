Two siblings are facing charges after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found outside the visitor center at MacDill Air Force Base, leaving tenants of their family's Pasco County properties searching for answers.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Alen Zheng built and placed the device outside the base's visitor center on March 10. His 27-year-old sister, Ann Mary Zheng, is accused of helping him cover his tracks and flee to China.

WATCH: Pasco Co. tenants in limbo after siblings charged with placing a bomb at MacDill Air Force Base

Siblings charged in MacDill Air Force Base bomb plot leave tenants in the dark

The IED was found at the base on March 16. Ann Mary was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on March 26 on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors revealed Ann Mary used ChatGPT to help her brother escape. They said she asked the artificial intelligence program how to get a Chinese visa, find a school for her brother to attend, transfer his brother's name using a power of attorney, and whether a Mercedes-Benz can be tracked. She also searched the local news to see if her brother had been arrested.

Two days after the bomb was placed, both siblings fled to China. Ann Mary later returned to the U.S., while Alen remained in China. The FBI said they are working to bring Alen back to the U.S., which does not have an extradition treaty with China.

The Zheng family owns several properties in Pasco County. With Ann Mary in jail and their parents detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on March 18, facing possible deportation to China, tenants are left in the dark.

"Quite honestly, they were extremely responsive owners, very polite, and I never had an issue with them whatsoever," an anonymous tenant from a New Port Richey property said. "I feel bad for her and the rest of the family."

She said she wanted to hide her identity because of the case's high profile. But the tenant said that a few days after the incident, Ann Mary provided new phone numbers and emails for maintenance issues, but no one has responded to the requests.

"Not the number, not the email," the tenant said.

The tenant said the rentals operated like a family business, and Ann Mary's parents, who went by "Donna" and "John," would immediately step in to help with maintenance.

"Our concern as tenants now is, where do we go from here? So we're kind of reaching out. Is anybody there?" the tenant said.

At Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors argued Ann Mary is a flight risk and needs to stay behind bars. Her defense argued that she needs to be released to handle the family's business and collect rent from tenants.

"I pay online, so it's being deposited. I haven't gotten a rejection. But not everyone pays the way I do. So, is the check being cashed? Is it sitting in a mailbox somewhere? Who knows?" the tenant said.

Authorities noted there is another brother who does not appear to be involved in any wrongdoing.

Ann Mary's next court date is set for April 14.



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