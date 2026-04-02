Polk Period Pantry expands access to free feminine products

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It’s something most women worldwide experience, but not everyone can afford the supplies that come with it.

“Across America, one in three women cannot afford the period products that they need. Polk County does have some very low-income areas, so we can assume that it’s more than one in three in those areas,” said Lyndsey Venrick, founder of Polk Period Pantry.

WATCH: Polk County’s first ‘period pantry’ offers access to free products

Polk County’s first ‘period pantry’ offers access to free products

Venrick told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that it was a problem she could no longer ignore.

Rather than relying on outside help, Venrick teamed up with others in the community to launch Polk Period Pantry. The goal is to make items like pads and tampons available at no cost for anyone who needs them.

“We really try to get our pantries out there in accessible places where they don't have to ask anybody. They can just show up, take what they need, and not feel any shame with that,” Venrick said.

Pantries are already set up in Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven, with a new site just added this week. Some even include free food items.

Venrick hopes to expand to every city in Polk County. She says the need is clear.

“Last year when they had that first government shutdown and the food stamps were impacted, we heard so many women were having to choose, do I buy groceries for my family or do I buy period products. That's just not a choice that somebody should have to make,” Venrick said.

The mission goes beyond just handing out supplies; it’s also about breaking the stigma and changing the conversation.

“Billions of people in the world have their period every month. It's a normal, natural thing that nobody should be ashamed of; nobody should be hiding it. But unfortunately, that inherent shame stops people from asking for the help that they need,” Venrick said.

Find a location near you or donate products to the Polk Period Pantry here.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.