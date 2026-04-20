News to Know for April 20

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're coming off another exciting weekend in Tampa Bay. Whether you cheered on the Bolts as they began their quest for the cup, checked out some local music, or just took a few days to relax, we're all slowly easing back into the swing of things as we enter the last full week of April.

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News to Know

The Latest: US Navy seizure of Iranian ship casts doubt on fresh talks in Pakistan: The U.S. Navy's forcible seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship threw doubt on an announcement from President Donald Trump that U.S. negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for another round of talks with Iran.



The U.S. Navy's forcible seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship threw doubt on an announcement from President Donald Trump that U.S. negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for another round of talks with Iran. Burn ban issued in Sarasota County due to wildfire risk: Sarasota County has enacted a burn ban prohibiting all open fires because of drought conditions and increased wildfire danger.

Florida Highway Patrol

Teen driver arrested after Highlands County crash injures 5 children: A Ford Escape carrying two adults and five children crashed into a canal in Highlands County on Saturday, leaving two children seriously injured.



A Ford Escape carrying two adults and five children crashed into a canal in Highlands County on Saturday, leaving two children seriously injured. Pinellas County Schools pause weapons detection pilot program: Last week, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said the in-school portion of the program will be ending after just 10 days.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Today's northeast winds bring drier air. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see cooler temps overnight as the dry conditions stick around.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 20, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A study shows most drivers admit to aggressive driving, but in Florida, crashes linked to road rage can lead to denied insurance claims even for innocent victims. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to avoid reacting aggressively on the road to prevent costly insurance consequences and protect everyone’s safety.

Susan Solves It: Road Rage Risks

Game 1: Bolts fall short in overtime

The Lightning began their quest for the Stanley Cup last night by hosting the Montreal Canadiens for the first Round 1 game at Benchmark International Arena.

Despite the Bolts coming back from a one-goal deficit multiple times and sending the game into overtime, the Lightning ultimately fell short and lost 4-3.

Tampa Bay will look to get back on track as they host the Canadiens once again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for Game 2.

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 2 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Things to Do this Monday, April 20

Soar through the air on a zip line while taking in views as the sun sets over the landscape.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $69

Play mini golf and enjoy friendly competition during game nights at PopStroke.

When: 7 p.m. Where: PopStroke Tampa Cost: Free

Watch The Christophers perform live in a show filled with their signature music.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: $14



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.