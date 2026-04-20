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Burn ban issued in Sarasota County due to wildfire risk

Sarasota County burn ban
Sarasota County
Sarasota County burn ban
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SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County has enacted a burn ban prohibiting all open fires because of drought conditions and increased wildfire danger.

Authorities said the ban covers campfires, bonfires, yard burning, and trash burning. Residents can learn more about burn bans in the county on the county's website.

The ban remains in effect until conditions improve.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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