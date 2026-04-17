Pinellas County Schools pause weapons detection pilot program

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Earlier this month, Pinellas County Schools implemented a new weapons detection pilot program that was supposed to last until the end of the school year. But this week, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said the in-school portion of the program will be ending after just 10 days.

“As a district, we’ve learned quite a bit from the implementation of this pilot in terms of logistical support, and planning for successful deployment. The last day of the school-based pilots will be Friday, April 17, to ensure there is no impacts as our high schools begin international testing and then state testings soon thereafter,” said Hendrick during this week's school board meeting.

The two high schools participating in the pilot were Palm Harbor University High School and Gibbs High School.

“I want to thank the students, staff the faculty at Palm Harbor University and Gibbs High School for their engagement, support and feedback during the rollout of the sites,” said Hendrick.

The new state-of-the-art technology was supposed to be efficient and non-invasive, but according to students and parents, it caused long lines and too many false alarms.

Parent Diana Copec was concerned that the program may have even caused unnecessary risks.

“It’s not the line that I’m worried about, it’s the fact that he was in an unsafe situation in between cars at a time when he should have been getting schoolwork accomplished,” said parent Diana Copec about her son’s experience. “The lines were wrapped around the student parking lot, and these kids are new drivers, and they are coming in and out of a parking lot, and the kids were wrapped in-between cars which was just an unsafe situation.”

However, Copec also said she understands the times we are living in, keeping guns off campus should be a top priority, and she appreciates the school district for being proactive.

“I think for security measures that would be a good idea, however, I just think the pilot happened at a bad time,” said Copec.

Hendrick said students and parents can expect to see the pilot program reemerge as the school board decides on the best plan moving forward.

“Following the school-based pilot, the district’s safety and security team will pilot at some district events, and we will provide notification when we do so, and we will bring an update to the board at our May workshop as promised on next steps and lessons that we learned from the pilot,” said Hendrick.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.