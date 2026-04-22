News to Know for April 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and if you were up early enough this morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower at its peak. If you missed it, the show's not over yet. Skies across Tampa Bay could still offer a chance to see a few meteors tonight and into early Thursday, the perfect excuse to spend some time outside this evening as part of your Earth Day celebrations.

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News to Know

First lawsuit filed against driver in fatal Ybor City crash: Alanna Leatherman, who lives in Pinellas County, was a pedestrian in Ybor the night of the crash.



Alanna Leatherman, who lives in Pinellas County, was a pedestrian in Ybor the night of the crash. Opening statements set to begin in trial of 2024 murder of Julio Foolio: Court officials: Opening statements in the trial connected to the 2024 murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio are scheduled to start on Wednesday in Hillsborough County, according to court officials.

Tampa Fire Rescue

Opening statements in the trial connected to the 2024 murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio are scheduled to start on Wednesday in Hillsborough County, according to court officials. Mobile home fire in Tampa spreads to 4 others amid dry, windy conditions: Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews responded just after 12:35 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Florida Avenue and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.



Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews responded just after 12:35 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Florida Avenue and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Pentagon’s 2027 budget proposes big spending on munitions for Iran conflict: Department of Defense officials on Tuesday provided a breakdown of their record $1.5 trillion budget proposal, but wouldn’t speak to the total costs of the Iran conflict.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Moisture levels increase today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the increase in humidity, combined with less wind, will allow the fire danger to drop.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 22 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A JD Power study finds vehicle dependability has declined, with technology malfunctions now leading the list of problems over traditional mechanical issues. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises car owners to stay on top of software updates and learn their vehicle’s technology to help minimize frustration and performance issues.

Susan Solves It: Vehicle Reliability Drops

Bolts tie up first-round series and hit the road for Game 3

Lightning's J.J. Moser found the back of the net 12:48 into overtime, securing a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

The first-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1 and the Bolts are heading to Montreal for two more matchups as the quest for the cup continues.

The puck drops at Centre Bell Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 3 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

How to dress stylish and support local business for a big week for the Bolts, Bucs, and Rays. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out locally owned Heads and Tails on Tampa's Kennedy Boulevard, which supports area vendors.

How to dress stylish (and support local) for a big week for Bolts, Bucs and Rays

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 22

Experience Boys Like Girls live during their The Soundtrack of Your Life Tour performance.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Cost: $47

Celebrate popular Korean music at the Forever K-Pop concert.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts Cost: $40

Watch Monsters Inc. during a family-friendly movie screening on the deck.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Lower Deck Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.