Mobile home fire in Tampa spreads to 4 others amid dry, windy conditions: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — A mobile home fire in Tampa spread to four nearby homes Tuesday afternoon before firefighters brought it under control.

Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews responded just after 12:35 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Florida Avenue and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called due to heavy smoke, the intensity of the fire, and dry, windy weather.

Officials said the fire was contained within 50 minutes. No residents were found inside the affected homes, and one dog was rescued. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The Tampa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.