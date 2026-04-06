News to Know for April 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and Tampa Bay is buzzing with excitement ahead of the Rays' long-awaited return to Tropicana Field. After more than 18 months of repairs, Rays fans will eagerly return to tonight's sold-out home opener, marking a fresh start for the team and a big moment for the city. Whether you're heading to the game or watching from home, finally, baseball is back in Tampa Bay.

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News to Know

Rays sell out Monday home opener ahead of long-awaited Tropicana Field return: A sellout crowd will welcome the Tampa Bay Rays back to renovated Tropicana Field today for the first time in 18 1/2 months.



A sellout crowd will welcome the Tampa Bay Rays back to renovated Tropicana Field today for the first time in 18 1/2 months. Iran and US receive proposal for 45-day ceasefire and reopening of Strait of Hormuz: Iran and the United States received a draft proposal late Sunday calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, two Mideast officials speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press.

WFTS

Iran and the United States received a draft proposal late Sunday calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, two Mideast officials speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press. Cuban immigrants in Florida face legal limbo and delays while navigating the complex US asylum system: Four years ago, Pura De Los Angeles and her husband left Cuba and came to America. When they arrived, they were detained for several days before being released. Instead of being granted parole, they told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez that they received a form called I-220A.



Four years ago, Pura De Los Angeles and her husband left Cuba and came to America. When they arrived, they were detained for several days before being released. Instead of being granted parole, they told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez that they received a form called I-220A. 'Hopefully they get lower': Tampa Bay marinas, boaters feeling gas price pains: Multiple rental shops talked to Tampa Bay 28 on Saturday and said the same thing: prices have not stopped people from coming in. But they all agreed they are watching gas prices closely and said their own prices will go up if they cannot catch a break soon.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs in the 80s before some afternoon rain. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a mid-week front will bring changes to our weather.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 6, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Financial experts warn that multiple small buy-now-pay-later plans can strain budgets and risk credit damage. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises factoring all buy-now-pay-later plans into your budget, tracking active plans, and limiting the number of loans you take at once.

Susan Solves It: Buy Now Risks

Bolts end seven-game homestead with a win

Tampa Bay closed out a nearly two-week-long homestead with a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

On top of the win, Darren Raddysh also made franchise history during Saturday's game. He scored his 21st goal of the season, setting a new record for most goals in a season by any Lightning defenseman in franchise history.

The Bolts will look to keep that momentum going as they hit the road for an Atlantic Division faceoff against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, April 6

Play miniature golf and enjoy interactive games at PopStroke during its game nights.

When: 7 p.m. Where: PopStroke Tampa Cost: Free

Explore a variety of food, wine, and garden displays at Busch Gardens’ seasonal festival.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Cost: Free with park admission

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field.

When: 4 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field Cost: $201



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.