ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Thousands of Cubans come to the United States hoping for freedom, but for some, the path is not easy.

Four years ago, Pura De Los Angeles and her husband left Cuba and came to America. When they arrived, they were detained for several days before being released. Instead of being granted parole, they received a form called I-220A.

WATCH: Cuban immigrants in Florida face legal limbo and delays while navigating the complex US asylum system

Cuban immigrants in Florida face legal limbo and delays while navigating the complex US asylum system

Immigration attorney Evelyn Aimee De Jesus Rodriguez said the document delays the process for those entitled to the Cuban Adjustment Act. Rodriguez said over 500,000 Cubans were not formally admitted, complicating the process for many migrants.

"They are entitled to do adjustment of status one year and one day under the Cuban Adjustment Act and request residents permanent status," Rodriguez said.

De Los Angeles and her husband are now navigating the immigration system with the help of Defenders of the Cuban Adjustment Act and Freedom Inc., a Florida-based organization.

"We’re coming here to work, to build a future, to study," De Los Angeles said in Spanish.

She has since built her own beauty salon.

"We need to have legal status in this great country — we came here to build a better life and live free," De Los Angeles said.

In Cuba, she did not have freedom of expression. She attended this past weekend’s demonstration where Cubans gathered calling for their country’s liberty.

"I never thought I’d witness something so beautiful," De Los Angeles said.

Despite finding freedom of expression, the legal limbo has taken a toll.

"We’re very frustrated," De Los Angeles said. "We’re all afraid. We go to court feeling scared, like we don’t know what’s going to happen. It's really hard."

De Los Angeles is not the only one struggling. Tampa resident Alisveymi Ramos said her husband was detained during his first court hearing.

"We’re not criminals — so why all this aggression? We came to this country searching for freedom, and we haven’t found it," Ramos said in Spanish.

Defenders of the Cuban Adjustment Act and Freedom Inc. put up a billboard in Tampa to show they are here to help. Manuel Valle, the organization's secretary, says the legal delays are impacting many in the community.

"We know so many people who have locked themselves inside their homes like it’s COVID—they don’t go out," Valle said.

Because of the organization's legal guidance and financial assistance, De Los Angeles is hopeful to one day become a resident.

"I’m very grateful to them — they’re doing an amazing job," De Los Angeles said.

Her next court date is set for August 18.



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