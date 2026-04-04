TIMELINE: How long did it take to repair Tropicana Field?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays are finally back at Tropicana Field for the 2026 season. Here is a look back at how baseball finally returned to St. Petersburg.
- October 2024: The Trop's roof was ripped off during high winds from Hurricane Milton. The storm made landfall around 8:30 p.m.
- April 2025: St. Pete City Council members voted to approve funding for the roof repairs at Tropicana Field. This comes nearly six months after Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off of the Trop.
- August 2025: Roof replacement begins
- November 2025: The City of St. Petersburg completed the installation of the final roof panel on Tropicana Field Stadium ahead of schedule, according to an official release.
Tropicana Field roof drone video
- December 2025: Audio system installation begins, backstop netting and outfield wall padding installation, interior repairs continue
- January 2026: Turf installation, interior repairs continue
- April 6, 2026: The Tampa Bay Rays return to Tropicana Field for it's home opener of the 2026 season
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