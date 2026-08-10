News to Know for Aug. 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and students across Tampa Bay are heading back to school this week. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the weather will not be an issue as parents try to get everyone out the door this morning, and we'll see less rain overall over the next few days. So whatever your weekly agenda entails this week, this is your reminder to try and spend some time outside while we have a break from the rain.

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News to Know

Manatee County Schools shifts focus from growth to excellence in new strategic plan: After years of rapid expansion, district leaders say it's time to invest in what they've built.



After years of rapid expansion, district leaders say it's time to invest in what they've built. Sarasota Superintendent discusses what is new in the district and teacher shortages: In Sarasota County, 100 percent of district-managed schools received a grade of an A or B, and the district earned an overall A rating for the 23rd year in a row. Alex Brandon/AP FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Israel rejects Trump’s Gaza peace plan, saying no withdrawal until Hamas disarms: Israeli forces currently occupy more than half of Gaza, in the east and south of the territory and senior ministers have signaled they want to expand control.



Israeli forces currently occupy more than half of Gaza, in the east and south of the territory and senior ministers have signaled they want to expand control. Haines City man killed in head-on crash near Poinciana: PCSO: A 26-year-old Haines City man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Poinciana, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Heading back to school with less rain and more heat. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see clear skies this morning with temps in the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

August 10, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report found many Americans are avoiding unknown phone calls because of scam fears, but that caution is also causing people to miss important calls from doctors, schools, and employers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to slow down before responding to urgent calls or texts and create a family passcode to help verify loved ones during potential AI impersonation scams.

Susan Solves It: Scam Callers

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says the Tilted Teacup Tea Room in Brooksville wants you to stop scrolling and relax. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations required.

The Tilted Teacup Tea Room in Brooksville wants you to stop scrolling and relax

Things to Do this Monday, Aug. 10