Haines City man killed in head-on crash near Poinciana: PCSO

POINCIANA, Fla. — A 26-year-old Haines City man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Poinciana, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies said the crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Cypress Parkway, about 1.2 miles west of San Clemente Avenue, according to a news release.

A 2012 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 28-year-old Kissimmee woman was traveling westbound while a 2025 Hyundai Elantra driven by the Haines City man was heading eastbound, PCSO said.

For unknown reasons, the 4Runner crossed the center line and collided with the Elantra, per the release.

The Haines City driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital, PCSO said.

Cypress Parkway was shut down for about 2 1/2 hours during the investigation.

Deputies said any decision regarding criminal or civil charges will be made at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.