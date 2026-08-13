News to Know for Aug. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Thursday, and if you've been looking for an excuse to go on a shopping spree, now's the time. Today is 813 Day, and businesses are offering deals on food, drinks, and shopping to celebrate. For more information on the stores offering deals, click here.
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News to Know
- Who has momentum in Florida? GOP expands raw-vote lead as Democrats outperform their base: Less than a week before Florida’s primary, both parties insist the momentum is on their side. The latest voting numbers give each of them something to point to.
- Dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County as mosquito experts urge residents to protect themselves: Eight cases of locally acquired dengue fever have been confirmed in Hillsborough County, prompting mosquito management officials to respond and warn residents to take precautions.
- One dog killed, one missing after Spring Hill house fire: HCFR: One dog was killed and a second was missing after a house caught fire in Spring Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
- Illinois player wins largest Powerball lottery jackpot of the year: An Illinois ticket won the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday, ending a 32-drawing streak without a winner and resetting the prize to $20 million.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Highs will return to the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says heat advisories have not been issued for our area.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
A new report found foreclosure listings are at their highest level in six years, with many homes selling at steep discounts but carrying potential repair and ownership risks. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to research title history, budget for repairs, and inspect a property carefully before making an offer on a foreclosure.
Daly Discoveries
Free "back to school" bagels for kids this weekend at Baygulls Bakery in Town 'n' Country. Students must be present Fri-Sun to receive a free bagel and schmear.
Things to Do this Aug 13
- Check out concerts, fitness classes, markets and community events happening across Tampa Bay throughout the week.
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: Poe Plaza
- Cost: Free
- See sharks, sea turtles and other marine animals during the 813 Day celebration at The Florida Aquarium.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: The Florida Aquarium
- Cost: $8.13 off general admission when you purchase at the ticket window