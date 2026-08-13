News to Know for Aug. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and if you've been looking for an excuse to go on a shopping spree, now's the time. Today is 813 Day, and businesses are offering deals on food, drinks, and shopping to celebrate. For more information on the stores offering deals, click here.

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News to Know

Who has momentum in Florida? GOP expands raw-vote lead as Democrats outperform their base: Less than a week before Florida’s primary, both parties insist the momentum is on their side. The latest voting numbers give each of them something to point to.



Less than a week before Florida’s primary, both parties insist the momentum is on their side. The latest voting numbers give each of them something to point to. Dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County as mosquito experts urge residents to protect themselves: Eight cases of locally acquired dengue fever have been confirmed in Hillsborough County, prompting mosquito management officials to respond and warn residents to take precautions.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

Eight cases of locally acquired dengue fever have been confirmed in Hillsborough County, prompting mosquito management officials to respond and warn residents to take precautions. One dog killed, one missing after Spring Hill house fire: HCFR: One dog was killed and a second was missing after a house caught fire in Spring Hill on Wednesday, officials said.



One dog was killed and a second was missing after a house caught fire in Spring Hill on Wednesday, officials said. Illinois player wins largest Powerball lottery jackpot of the year: An Illinois ticket won the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday, ending a 32-drawing streak without a winner and resetting the prize to $20 million.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs will return to the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says heat advisories have not been issued for our area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

August 13, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report found foreclosure listings are at their highest level in six years, with many homes selling at steep discounts but carrying potential repair and ownership risks. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to research title history, budget for repairs, and inspect a property carefully before making an offer on a foreclosure.

Susan Solves It: Foreclosure Risks

Daly Discoveries

Free "back to school" bagels for kids this weekend at Baygulls Bakery in Town 'n' Country. Students must be present Fri-Sun to receive a free bagel and schmear.

Free 'back to school' bagels for kids this weekend at Baygulls in Town 'n' Country

Things to Do this Aug 13