TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Department of Health has confirmed 8 cases of dengue fever, raising concerns about mosquito-borne illness in the Tampa Bay area. Health experts are urging residents to take steps to protect themselves as mosquito season intensifies following recent rainfall.

Leonard Burns, a senior supervisor with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management, said these cases are unusual because they were locally acquired.

WATCH: Dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County as mosquito experts urge residents to protect themselves

Dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County as mosquito experts urge residents to protect themselves

"This is the first time we've had non-travel-related homegrown dengue, that's not just one case — it's starting to populate," Burns said.

County officials also trapped a mosquito that tested positive for dengue on Monday — something Hillsborough County has only seen once before, in 2008, with West Nile virus.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword. We're glad we found it. Now we can respond. The fact that we found one is kind of just -- you know, we're not happy we found it," Burns said.

Burns said the confirmed cases are concentrated near the I-4 and I-275 interchange, a densely populated area near Ybor City and Armature Works.

"Right now it's in a small contained area, but it has the potential to get wider," Burns said.

The mosquito responsible for transmitting dengue is the female Aedes aegypti — a small mosquito with white-banded legs that stays low to the ground.

"They're ankle biters, so that's why it's low to the ground, not hanging from a tree," Burns said.

The species breeds in standing water, and Burns said residents can reduce their risk by dumping standing water from containers and tires, wearing loose, light-colored clothing, and applying mosquito repellent.

Kenneth Young, a Lutz resident who lives near a lake, said recent rains have noticeably increased mosquito activity in his neighborhood — and the dengue news has him concerned.

"Crazy. I mean, I have kids, a five-year-old that just started kindergarten, so I'm definitely worried about that," Young said.

Young said he and his family have already been taking steps to reduce standing water around their home.

"We do have water that's just out there, and we try to dump it," Young said.

The county is also conducting aerial and ground spraying operations to combat the mosquito population.

The Florida Department of Health says dengue symptoms can include fever, muscle and joint pain, and sometimes a rash. Symptoms can appear within 15 days of a bite.



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