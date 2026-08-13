One dog killed, one missing after Spring Hill house fire: HCFR

SPRING HILL, FLA. — One dog was killed and a second was missing after a house caught fire in Spring Hill on Wednesday, officials said.

Just after 7 p.m. Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the 14000 block of Sullivan Street in Spring Hill for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear.

An aggressive fire attack was able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes of the first arriving engine, HCFR officials said.

However, one dog was killed in the fire, and a second dog was missing.

No human injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.