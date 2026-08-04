News to Know for Aug. 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you're looking for some early evening plans, I have a suggestion. Tampa Bay 28 Tampa metro and West Hillsborough County reporter Jada Williams will be at Empire Food Plaza from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., listening to you and the stories you think need to be covered in the area. The booth is free and open to the public, so come on out, grab a bite to eat, and tell Jada about the stories that matter to you.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Three months after Plant City family killings, neighbors still waiting for answers: Three months after four members of a Plant City family were killed, investigators have not announced an arrest.



Three months after four members of a Plant City family were killed, investigators have not announced an arrest. Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire: A Sarasota County teacher and her family lost everything after a lightning strike at around 5 a.m. on July 30. WFTS

Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth will be in Town 'n' Country on Aug. 4 and wants to hear from you: Tampa Bay 28 Tampa metro and West Hillsborough County reporter Jada Williams will be at Empire Food Plaza on Tuesday; here's everything you need to know.



Tampa Bay 28 Tampa metro and West Hillsborough County reporter Jada Williams will be at Empire Food Plaza on Tuesday; here's everything you need to know. Tampa police search for man who escaped court-ordered health care facility: Tampa police are searching for a 36-year-old man who escaped from a court-ordered health care facility Monday evening and are urging the public not to approach him if he is seen.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Expect showers coming in off the Gulf to impact the morning commute. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the worst of it will pass by the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Aug 4, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Shawn Gilbert said he "lost everything" in Hurricane Helene. So why would he still need an ADT security system at his South Tampa home? Gilbert turned to Susan Solves It after he said ADT told him he had to keep paying for the system, despite it being so new he never had a day of service.

Susan Solves It: American-Made Cars

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out painting with elephants at ZooTampa, which lets guests see behind-the-scenes animal care. The add-on experience is available for the next 2 months at the popular attraction.

Painting with elephants at ZooTampa lets guests see behind-the-scenes

Things to Do this Tuesday, August 4