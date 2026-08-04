Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth will be in Town 'n' Country on Aug. 4 and wants to hear from you

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 Tampa metro and West Hillsborough County reporter Jada Williams will be at Empire Food Plaza on Aug. 4, listening to you and the stories you think need to be covered in the area.
Tampa Bay 28 Listens
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Date: August 4
Where: Empire Food Plaza, 6943 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Town 'n' Country
This the booth is free and open to the public.
Share Your Story with Jada
Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.
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