Tampa police search for man who escaped court-ordered health care facility

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a 36-year-old man who escaped from a court-ordered health care facility Monday evening and are urging the public not to approach him if he is seen.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Dallas Carl Dishman Jr., 36, escaped from a court-ordered health care facility on Henry Avenue on Monday evening.

Police said Dishman remains at large.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Dishman to call 911 immediately. Police said community members should not attempt to engage with him.

Tampa Bay 28 Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021