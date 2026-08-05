News to Know for Aug. 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it halfway through the week. If you're tired of the downpour on your morning commute, it looks like you'll finally catch a break on your way out the door today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we won't see rain move in until midday, so while you'll definitely still need that umbrella, you'll at least start the day dry.

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News to Know

Hillsborough County School Board reverses decision on leggings restrictions: The Hillsborough County School Board reconsidered its dress code policy regarding leggings at school.



The Hillsborough County School Board reconsidered its dress code policy regarding leggings at school. Tampa Bay community unites to tackle growing affordability crisis: Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska that the people seeking help are not who many might expect. Scripps National

Amendment 3 survives court fight—but its ballot pitch does not: Florida’s sweeping property-tax amendment remains headed to voters—but the sales pitch lawmakers wrote for the November ballot does not.



Florida’s sweeping property-tax amendment remains headed to voters—but the sales pitch lawmakers wrote for the November ballot does not. Woman arrested after falsely accusing taxi driver of attempted rape: PPPD: A St. Petersburg woman was arrested by Pinellas Park police after falsely accusing a taxi driver of sexual assault, officials said.



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Today's Weather Outlook

No rain expected on the morning commute. Meteorologist Greg Dee says storms will come a bit later, with heavier coverage along the coast midday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

August 5, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out painting with elephants at ZooTampa, which lets guests see behind-the-scenes animal care. The add-on experience is available for the next 2 months at the popular attraction.

Painting with elephants at ZooTampa lets guests see behind-the-scenes

Things to Do this Wednesday, Aug. 5