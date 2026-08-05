Hillsborough County School Board reverses decision on leggings restrictions

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board reconsidered its dress code policy regarding leggings at school.

The school board approved changes to the student dress code on Tuesday, July 14.

The change meant students were prohibited from wearing leggings or spandex unless worn as an undergarment or covered by clothing that extended to at least the mid-thigh.

Examples included wearing leggings with an oversized T-shirt or sweatshirt.

On Tuesday, August 4, the school board reversed its decision and removed the leggings restrictions.

"Suddenly have my mail like flooded with hundreds of emails and everyone talking to me everywhere about leggings. I was like, wow, so I think you’re creating an issue when there’s not an issue there," said Vice Chair Nadia Combs.

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Jessica Eagle, a high school student, spoke out at Tuesday's meeting about the leggings restrictions.

"I wear leggings on a daily basis and they’re super comfy and really practical and easy to put on. I just think that leggings are just a clothing item and they shouldn’t be sexualized in any way, shape or form," said Jessica Eagle.

Oleg Martens also attended the meeting on Tuesday. He has two daughters and created a Change.org petition against the leggings restrictions.

The petition gained more than 3,000 signatures.

"I have an entering freshman in high school and I have a senior in middle school. These are garments that they’ve been wearing ever since they were in kindergarten in the Hillsborough school system. There’s never been an issue. It allows them to feel comfortable at school while respecting the dress code," said Oleg Martens.

The board voted 5 to 1 to reverse its decision and revert back to the old dress code policy.

Board members agreed a future discussion was needed at a workshop.

"To wear oversized shirts specifically down to mid-thigh seems arbitrarily restrictive, so I just want to be clear going forward whatever comes out of workshop might still have some changes," said Jessica Vaugh, school board member.

A workshop is planned for September 29.