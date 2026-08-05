Woman arrested after falsely accusing taxi car driver of attempted rape: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested by Pinellas Park police after falsely accusing a taxi driver of sexual assault, officials said.

On Monday, Michelle Mee, 57, contacted the Pinellas Park Police Department to make a sexual battery report.

Mee, who was listed as a transient, told officers at a hotel off U.S. Highway 19 that the taxi driver grabbed her leg and tried to remove her shirt, trying to take advantage of her, an arrest affidavit stated.

She also accused the driver of battery and forcibly taking her purse to get payment for the ride.

However, video surveillance from the hotel and the taxi cab was reviewed and showed no evidence of attempted sexual battery, robbery or battery while in the taxi, police officials said.

Mee was arrested and charged with making a false report of commission of a crime.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.