News to Know for August 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 26. On this day in 1939, the first televised Major League Baseball games aired on an experimental station—a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Nearly 90 years later, baseball continues to bring fans together on screens big and small. Last night, the Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Cleveland Guardians 9–0, and the two teams meet again tonight at 6:40 p.m. in Cleveland—perfect for tuning in from home.

News to Know

Brooksville man intentionally ran into a pedestrian: Deputies said the man deliberately drove into a 74-year-old man seated near a South Brooksville intersection, leaving the victim with severe leg and head injuries.

Deputies said the man deliberately drove into a 74-year-old man seated near a South Brooksville intersection, leaving the victim with severe leg and head injuries. Florida officials announce crackdown on undocumented truck drivers: Officials announced a surge in immigration enforcement at semi-truck checkpoints after a fatal August crash killed three people.

WFTS

Officials announced a surge in immigration enforcement at semi-truck checkpoints after a fatal August crash killed three people. Neighbors reeling after sudden windstorm damages Palmetto mobile home park: Carports, pieces of metal and debris were flying all over the place on Sunday, and neighbors were left to pick up the pieces.

Carports, pieces of metal and debris were flying all over the place on Sunday, and neighbors were left to pick up the pieces. Come and talk to the Tampa Bay 28 news team at GeckoFest in Gulfport: Our anchors, reporters and meteorologists will be there to talk with you about everything from problems you think need to be addressed to people who should be celebrated for their positive impact.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says our long stretch of scattered rain continues into today. There may, however, be a slight shift south in terms of where some of the heavier rain will fall today, with lighter amounts north of I-4 and the Bay

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows most states are failing to teach financial literacy, but Florida stands out as one of the top performers due to its new mandatory personal finance class for high schoolers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to check whether their child’s school offers a dedicated personal finance course and reinforce those lessons at home to build real-world money skills.

Susan Solves It: Financial Literacy Gap

Daly Discoveries

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. makes a bold, delicious move to Temple Terrace. Open 7 days a week, the new spot near the USF campus serves traditional Yemeni fare.

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. makes a bold, delicious move to Temple Terrace

Things to Do this Tuesday, August 26

Test your knowledge at Keel Farms’ Tuesday night trivia with prizes for the top three teams.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Dance to Latin-inspired beats at Curtis Hixon Park’s high-energy Zumba sessions by the Riverwalk.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore surreal murals at The Dalí Museum and create your own poetic or narrative response in an intimate writing workshop.

When: 6 p.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $40



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.