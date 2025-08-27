News to Know for August 27

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Wednesday, and not only is the week halfway done, but we may actually get a break from the rain this afternoon and into the evening. If you've been feeling cooped up by this streak of gloomy weather, you may want to try an outdoor movie on the lawn at Amature Works. Tonight’s feature is “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Showtime is 8:15 p.m., so get there early to grab a spot on the (hopefully) dry grass.

News to Know

Boating rights vs. protecting manatees: How one Florida river is becoming a battleground: It’s not just the boats that have increased on Mud River. Residents are also seeing more manatees, and that trend is expected to continue.

The board voted unanimously to elect Dr. Laurie Breslin as the next superintendent. Family of DUI crash victim still waiting for justice after another court delay: Anthony Pivacek was 26 years old when troopers said a drunk driver hit and killed him last summer.

Anthony Pivacek was 26 years old when troopers said a drunk driver hit and killed him last summer. Bridgewater wins the Bucs' No. 2 QB spot over Trask: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice field was a lot less crowded on Tuesday.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're starting the day with high humidity and scattered clouds. Temperatures are in the 70s for most of the area. There are a few showers out over the Gulf and some of these may impact beaches from Pinellas County and points south later this morning.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

It's no secret that owning a home gets expensive, and hidden costs are affecting the price of homeownership. We look at what's driving up costs and what homeowners can do to better budget for the unexpected.

Susan Solves It: Hidden costs of buying a home

Things to Do this Wednesday, August 27

Go watch a movie on the lawn: Indiana Jones

When: 8:15 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $10

Go to "Sew Chill" and create projects with fellow crafters

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: FREE

Go to Trivia Night for a night of friendly competition

When: 7 p.m. Where: 925 E 6th Ave, Tampa Cost: FREE



