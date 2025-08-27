Manatee County School Board selects new school superintendent

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County School Board selected a new school superintendent at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

The board voted unanimously to elect Laurie Breslin, Ed. D. as the next superintendent.

Breslin is a graduate of the Manatee County School District. She started off as a substitute teacher before holding leadership roles.

Currently, she is the executive director of Student Support and Family Engagement.

"The pride I feel for this community and then to have that returned as it was shown tonight with the absolute support of the board and this community, it’s really overwhelming," said Breslin.

Board members pointed out Breslin was the internal candidate for the job, but the other candidate, Misty Mathis, was also highly qualified.

Mathis is the Executive Director of Curriculum for Nassau County Schools.

Earlier this year, the board voted to terminate the previous superintendent's contract. Board members stated communication issues with Jason Wysong and unanswered emails.

Breslin said her hope for the district includes a focus on transparency, improving attendance and supporting teachers.

"I think with a school district you always have challenges that you’re going to face and some of the priorities we're focused on is ELA achievement for all students that is that most important. I was a former English and reading teacher so it’s near and dear to my heart and I know it's key for success for our students," said Breslin.

"Focus on attendance, improving attendance, getting students in their seat so they can learn and focus on supporting our teachers and school leaders. If we support our teachers, I know our students will soar," she added.

The district said contract negotiations will begin immediately and should be finalized by early September.