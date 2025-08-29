News to Know for August 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, and we've finally made it through this week. To kick off the holiday weekend, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew traveled to Gulfport this morning as a part of our bi-weekly community show. The city has a vibrant arts scene and breathtaking waterfront views. During our time, we highlighted Florida's oldest independent weekly newspaper, visited local historical landmarks, and watched the city prep for this weekend's big event—GeckoFest. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay—who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

Boat rental companies push safety for Labor Day weekend: A deadly boat crash is sounding the alarm for the boating community ahead of one of the biggest weekends on the water.

While the district says the moves are needed to handle overwhelming growth, some families are bracing for disruption.

Neighbors share concerns over looming closure of 2 Tampa Bay-area post offices: The little post office tucked away off South Highland Avenue in Clearwater has been Maryce Garber's go-to for years.

Man convicted of murder put to death in record 11th execution in Florida this year: A man convicted of killing his girlfriend, her mother and a man he claimed owed him $2,000 was put to death Thursday.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says Friday will be a drier start to your Labor Day weekend, but unfortunately, the rest of the weekend turns wet. Highs on your Friday hang in the low 90s with any isolated showers inland.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, August 29

Experience Charles Atlas’s groundbreaking video installations inspired by the Gulf of Mexico at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25

Experience dazzling laser visuals and iconic music inside MOSI’s immersive 360-degree planetarium.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $13

Enjoy live music from local artists, along with handcrafted food and drinks, in downtown Tampa.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 E. Jackson Street, Ste 101, Tampa Cost: Free



