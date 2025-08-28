Boat rental companies push safety for Labor Day weekend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly boat crash is sounding the alarm for the boating community ahead of one of the biggest weekends on the water.

A 56-year-old crashed and died on Wednesday while boating near Bay Pines Boulevard.

Now, the boating community is urging people to take safety measures this weekend.

"Anytime anyone loses their life or gets even injured out there, I mean, it's never a good day and know that we don't like hearing that stuff," said Pete Kucinski, who owns Jack's Boat Rentals.

Boat rental owners throughout Pinellas County said hearing about a 56-year-old man dying in a boat crash on Wednesday is gut-wrenching.

"It sucks anytime anybody dies out there," said Robert Meyers who works at Blind Pass Boat and Jet-skis.

That's why the boating community is pushing for safety this Labor Day weekend.

Meyers said safety is his number one priority.

"All of it can be avoided. An ounce of effort prior to departure can make a substantial difference out there on the water," said Meyers.

Meyers said his company has a thorough vetting process for people wanting to rent his boats, but he's upping the requirements even more this weekend.

"If we can ask five or six questions and point this person into the right direction or a better direction, it's better for everybody out there," said Meyers.

Kucinski educates boaters before they rent out his boats, but he is cautious, too.

"We do sometimes turn people away that you can just tell they're not getting it, and it's not worth, you know, sending them out where they can potentially get injured or hurt out there. So we don't do that," said Kucinski.

Meyers said if you plan to head out on the water this weekend, you need to remember to have enough life jackets for everyone on the boat, make sure your boat has all the equipment it needs, and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

"Just because it's a brand new boat does not mean that person knows what they're doing and just because it's sunk does not mean that that guy is an amateur so it's really tough to distinguish who you're looking at," said Meyers.

Boat rental experts said one of the most important things you can do before heading out on the water is to plan ahead. Map out where you're going and let your friends and family know.

Marine patrol and law enforcement will be out on the water this weekend and both Meyer and Kucinski hope everyone stays safe this Labor Day.

"I mean, if you're not really paying attention or doing the right things, you're technically taking possession of a lethal weapon and it can really get to that point. So just pay attention, be aware of your surroundings. Take all the safety measures you need to do and you'll have a great time," said Kucinski.



