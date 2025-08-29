Some Polk County parents express worry as high school rezoning plans take shape

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) is considering significant changes to high school attendance boundaries. While the district says the moves are needed to handle overwhelming growth, some families are bracing for disruption.

Amy and Karl Foelsche of South Lakeland say they bought their home so their daughter could one day attend George Jenkins High School. But with new rezoning plans on the table, they fear that dream may not come true.

For Amy and Karl, the timing makes it even harder. Their daughter is in 8th grade, just one year away from starting high school.

“She was very upset, and so am I,” Amy said. “I was breaking the news to her [Thursday]…and she just said, ‘No. no.’”

District officials say growth is fueling the change.

“Polk County continues to see an exponential growth in residential terms,” said Josh McLemore, the Director for Facilities Planning and Real Estate for PCPS.

According to McLemore, that growth has left several high schools overcrowded, including George Jenkins, Winter Haven, Davenport, Ridge Community, and Haines City High Schools.

To alleviate crowding, the district has presented three rezoning options, all of which are now available for public review on its rezoning website.

“We’re in the stage of gathering community feedback,” McLemore said.

To gather that feedback, PCPS is hosting a series of town halls across the county, each focused on a different high school. The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Northwest Region: Sept. 4, Harrison Theatre in Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Region: Sept. 11, Winter Haven High auditorium, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Region: Sept. 18, Ridge Community High auditorium, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Region: Sept. 25, McLaughlin Academy of Excellence cafeteria, 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall: Oct. 2, livestream on the district’s YouTube channel, 5:30 p.m.

Some families are relieved the proposals will not affect them. Don and Brenda Haley, who also live in South Lakeland, say all three options won’t change the zoning for their grandchildren.

“We’re still in the George Jenkins [zoning], which is what we’re interested in,” said Don.

“Both of our sons went to school there and graduated from there,” Brenda added. “We think a lot of the school. We know the teachers there. We know the principal there.”

But the Foelsches worry their daughter won’t attend George Jenkins.

WFTS

As a result, they are open to selling their home and buying a new one within the future boundary of the high school.

“I mean, I stopped work today and hopped on Zillow,” Karl said. “Horrible.”

The district emphasizes that no decisions have been made yet.

Current boundaries will remain in place for the 2025-26 school year, with new boundaries anticipated to take effect in the 2026-27 school year.

Current high school students will be allowed to stay at their schools, and a similar “grandfathering” policy is being developed for siblings and students in magnet programs or specialized academies.

Families may also apply for school choice, but acceptance is not guaranteed.

The district is encouraging families to review the rezoning proposals and provide feedback before the school board makes a final decision.

For more information, visit the PCPS Rezoning Website or email HSRezone@polk-fl.net.

WFTS

“We give people that opportunity to really learn those lessons from the holocaust, to hear from survivors, to be able to see physical evidence.”

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton visited the soon-to-be reopened Florida Holocaust Museum Florida Holocaust Museum to reopen with new exhibits and more security