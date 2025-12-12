News to Know for Dec. 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew is traveling around the Tampa Bay area for a special holiday community show. We went to festive celebrations, spoke to people who are making a difference during this holiday season, and learned a ton of tips and tricks for things like holiday shopping and travel. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay—who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

AAA forecasting record-breaking holiday travel, what you can do to prepare before heading out the door: AAA projects 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over a 13-day year-end holiday period, reporter Blake Phillips breaks down the best way to prepare.

AAA projects 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over a 13-day year-end holiday period, reporter Blake Phillips breaks down the best way to prepare. Project that will add express lanes to I-4 in Hillsborough County moves forward: I-4 is one of the nation’s most infamous interstates, known for turning commutes and Disney trips into long, stressful drives. Drivers tell Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills, "it's just too congested."

I-4 is one of the nation's most infamous interstates, known for turning commutes and Disney trips into long, stressful drives. Drivers tell Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills, "it's just too congested." Metropolitan Ministries seeks community support to help fill need for Christmas: Long-time volunteers tell reporter Mary O'Connell how giving back fuels holiday cheer.

Long-time volunteers tell reporter Mary O'Connell how giving back fuels holiday cheer. Amish store in Lake Alfred faces imminent closure: Heavenly Honey Amish Warehouse in Lake Alfred has been a place where families come to stock up on Amish food and products for nearly a decade. Customers tell reporter Rebecca Petit what the store means to them.



Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect a chilly start before a weekend warm-up and breaks down our return to highs in the 80s

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Friday, December 12, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Another high-scoring win for the Bolts

The Bolts had another fast start last night against the New Jersey Devils, securing an 8-4 win and proving once again that the team's recent slump is over.

After only 20 minutes, the Bolts were already up 4-1 and hit a season-high number of goals by the end of the game. Nick Paul put one in the back of the net in the first three minutes of the game, followed by goals from Darren Raddysh, Pontus Holmberg, Jake Guentzel, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point, and ended with a second goal from Bjorkstrand.

The Lightning's final game of their week-long road trip is a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday, where they'll face off against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 3 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 12

Play the outdoor pianos and enjoy live music in the park at Keys in the Park.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 241 E Madison, Tampa Cost: $21.67

Explore life-sized dinosaurs surrounded by festive holiday lights and decorations at Christmas at Dinosaur World.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Stroll through twinkling lights, see wildlife up close, and enjoy holiday cheer at Christmas in the Wild.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa Cost: $29.95



