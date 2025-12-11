Metropolitan Ministries seeks community support to help fill need for Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. — Bin after bin on Thursday, Metropolitan Ministries' helpers sorted through toys that’ll make the holidays extra special for so many kids.

“It kind of feels like being an elf,” said Beverly Addison.

Addison is a long-time volunteer, and she recognizes how giving back fuels holiday cheer.

“I have been very fortunate in my life, and I want to find a way to give back, and there’s just so many families in need,” she said.

Metro Ministries' main holiday tent hub in West Tampa is about the size of a football field, a huge space to meet a massive need in the community.

“This weekend, we’ll be running at all four of our sites,” said James Dunbar, Metro Ministries VP of Outreach, Prevention, and Community Partnerships.

The organization said they’re getting ready to help more than 17,000 children and families in need of support this Christmas.

Recently, Tampa Bay 28 has reported how people have faced rising costs and other economic challenges.

"We have never registered families so fast,” said Dunbar. "Normally, we have slots available all the way up until we get started. We filled up on registrations for Thanksgiving and for Christmas with weeks to go.”

Metro said it needs 60,000 toys and gift cards, and over half a million pounds of food to make Christmas happen for those in need.

"We always struggle with teen toys, that is girls and boys kind of between 13 and 17 years old,” said Dunbar.

Addison explained how helping just one family makes everything worth it.

“You can go and like dig through stuff, and you can find the one thing, and you can just see like they’re just teary-eyed and like so excited because that’s the one thing that their child wanted, and we happened to have it that day,” said Addison.

There are several ways to help, whether it’s donating gifts or funds. Volunteers are also needed.

Metro Ministries said the following are the most needed items: Gifts/gift cards for older children (11-17), frozen hams, canned vegetables such as corn, peas, and mixed vegetables (other than green beans), and turkey/chicken stuffing.

Other goods that are also needed include cereal, boxed potatoes, gravy, rice, beans, dessert mixes, and toys/gifts for children ages 4-17.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

