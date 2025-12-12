Project that will add express lanes to I-4 in Hillsborough County moves forward

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Angela Anderson stops at Parkesdale Farm Market in Plant City for fresh produce, but there’s one thing she tries to avoid when going there: I-4.

“I try to as much as possible because of the congestion,” Anderson said.

I-4 is one of the nation’s most infamous interstates, known for turning commutes and Disney trips into long, stressful drives.

“It’s just too congested,” Anderson said.

That frustration helped push the Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) to approve $3.7 million in state and federal funds for the first step in a major overhaul: preliminary engineering for two express lanes — one eastbound and the other westbound — along a 17-mile stretch of I-4, from I-75 east to County Line Road/Polk Parkway.

Hillsborough TPO

The whole project is expected to cost nearly $500 million, and until this year, it wasn’t scheduled to break ground until 2038.

“I saw a need to do better than what was planned,” said Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference in October.

His Moving Florida Forward initiative accelerated the timeline by a decade, with construction now set to begin in 2028.

“There will be relief, you know, probably immediate relief, once those lanes are open,” said Gena Torres, assistant director of the TPO.

Hillsborough TPO

Not everyone is convinced the lanes will fix congestion. During the TPO’s meeting, Dr. Neil Manimola, a local physician, argued the money should be spent on other solutions like light rail.

“‘Widening roads to cure congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity,’” Manimola said. “The desire to give people relief on I-4 is real, but this proposal does not change the diagnosis.”

Nevertheless, the motion to fund the initial engineering work passed overwhelmingly in a 13-to-2 vote.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the project will leave a 44-foot space for the possibility of rail, like BrightLine, in the future. However, he noted there are stretches of I-4 in Plant City where that 44-foot gap does not exist, which would complicate the idea of adding a rail line.

Drivers will be able to enter and exit the express lanes at several points, including I-4’s interchange with I-75, Branch Forbes Road, Thonotosassa Road, and the Polk Parkway.

Eventually, FDOT will add two more express lanes to the same stretch of I-4.

Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area's growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses.

