News to Know for Dec. 19

Today is finally Friday, and we’re expected to get a real dose of winter this weekend. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a cold front will drop temperatures overnight, so if you’ve been waiting to catch some holiday events, this is your sign to grab a jacket and go, because it’ll feel festive out there, especially once the sun goes down.

News to Know

What we know about the suspect in Brown University shooting, MIT professor's killing found dead: The shooter was identified as Claudio Neves-Valente, 48, a former Brown University physics student, who was living in Miami.

'We are devastated': Bradenton race community mourns loss of Greg Biffle, family: After Thursday's crash, reporter Chad Mills shared the local reaction to the loss in Bradenton, including a post from Garrett Mitchell, better known online as Cleetus McFarland.

Tampa City Council unanimously rejects ordinance aimed at limiting bikes on trails like Riverwalk: The controversial ordinance would have established 10 mph speed limits on city trails, and reporter Jada Williams asked locals their thoughts on the idea.

TikTok signs deal to sell US unit to American investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake: The deal ensures the popular social video platform can continue operating in the United States.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a mild start to the day with some fog before another cold front settles into our area, dropping humidity and temperatures overnight.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

As the holiday shopping rush peaks, using the right payment method can safeguard your money and provide critical protections if something goes wrong. Tampa Bay 28 investigative reporter Susan El Khoury advises thinking carefully about your payment method to maximize built-in protections, avoid costly penalties, and ensure you have recourse if issues arise with your purchase.

Lightning's losing streak at home extends to 3

The Bolts fell short again last night at Benchmark International Arena in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Despite the Bolts' scoring first and securing the lead in the beginning of the first period, a pair of goals from King's Adrian Kempe in the second period left the Bolt's chasing to catchup.

The Lightning outshot the Kings 13-3 in the third period, but couldn't get the tying goal past Kings goalie Forsberg.

The Bolts will look to turn things around when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tomorrow night starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Shop local for last-minute gift ideas at the Maker & Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center. More than 100 small businesses are featured in the 12,000-square-foot store, and Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check it out.

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 19

Experience the magic of Next Generation Ballet’s enchanting performance of The Nutcracker.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $72

Wander through a dazzling holiday wonderland at the Celebration of Lights.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4150 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa Cost: Free

Savor the warm glow and timeless melodies of Candlelight: Christmas Classics.

When: 8:30 p.m. Where: 110 South Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater Cost: $45



