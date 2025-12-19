'We are devastated': Bradenton race community mourns loss of Greg Biffle, family

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people in the Bradenton area are mourning the loss of Greg Biffle and his family, including Garrett Mitchell.
Mitchell, better known online as Cleetus McFarland, owns the Freedom Factory race track in Manatee County and has nearly five million YouTube followers.
Thursday, Mitchell confirmed on Facebook that Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children were on the plane.
“They were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Mitchell wrote. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”
Freedom Factory also posted a tribute to the victims of the North Carolina plane crash.
“We truly enjoyed every minute spent with Greg, Cristina, and their beautiful family. Their presence always lit up the room and, without a doubt, have left a positive impact on us all. Hug each other a little bit longer today, this one hurts bad. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the other two lives lost and their families,” it posted in part.
Biffle had appeared in several of Mitchell’s videos. The two helped deliver aid to rural North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in 2024.
Thursday evening, the flag at Freedom Factory flew at half-staff.
