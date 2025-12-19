'We are devastated': Bradenton race community mourns loss of Greg Biffle, family

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people in the Bradenton area are mourning the loss of Greg Biffle and his family, including Garrett Mitchell.

Mitchell, better known online as Cleetus McFarland, owns the Freedom Factory race track in Manatee County and has nearly five million YouTube followers.

Thursday, Mitchell confirmed on Facebook that Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children were on the plane.

“They were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Mitchell wrote. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Freedom Factory also posted a tribute to the victims of the North Carolina plane crash.

Freedom Factory

“We truly enjoyed every minute spent with Greg, Cristina, and their beautiful family. Their presence always lit up the room and, without a doubt, have left a positive impact on us all. Hug each other a little bit longer today, this one hurts bad. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the other two lives lost and their families,” it posted in part.

Biffle had appeared in several of Mitchell’s videos. The two helped deliver aid to rural North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in 2024.

Thursday evening, the flag at Freedom Factory flew at half-staff.

WFTS



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.