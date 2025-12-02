News to know for Dec. 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which means we’ve officially made it through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and now for the final stop of the holiday kickoff: Giving Tuesday. Nonprofits and community groups across Tampa Bay are rolling out campaigns to support neighbors in need, making it a perfect chance to give back in whatever way feels right to you.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Florida’s social media crackdown is back, but enforcement remains unclear: On Monday, capital reporter Forrest Saunders tested the restrictions, and says he was able to open an Instagram account for a 13-year-old test profile, a step HB 3 is intended to block.

On Monday, capital reporter Forrest Saunders tested the restrictions, and says he was able to open an Instagram account for a 13-year-old test profile, a step HB 3 is intended to block. City of St. Petersburg urges residents to conserve water amid drought alert: The Southwest Florida Water Management District has issued a "Phase 1 Water Shortage Order" that includes St. Pete, due to "significantly below-normal rainfall and declining water resource levels."

WFTS

'The war will not stop': Tampa Bay area Ukrainian-American voices skepticism over renewed peace talks: Roman Voloshyn told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills he’s worried about a 28-point plan revealed last week that aims to stop the fighting.

Roman Voloshyn told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills he’s worried about a 28-point plan revealed last week that aims to stop the fighting. Federal review finds 44% of US trucking schools don't comply with government rules: The Transportation Department said Monday that it plans to revoke the accreditation of nearly 3,000 schools unless they can comply with training requirements in the next 30 days.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 6:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a few showers throughout the day, accompanied by cloudy skies this morning. Highs in the 80s this afternoon as the rain moves east and out of our area by the evening commute.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 2, 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Lightning hold the NHL's longest active win streak. Can they keep it going against the Islanders?

The Bolts are coming off a weekend sweep in back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers.

Saturday’s win was perhaps the team’s best effort of the season. The Lightning outshot the Rangers 35 to 13, the fewest shots allowed by any NHL team so far in 2025-26.

The team now sits atop the Eastern Conference thanks to seven consecutive wins, the league’s longest active winning streak.

The Bolts will look to keep the win streak going tonight when they hit the road to take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 2

Impressions: 35 Years of Women in Print at USF Graphicstudio

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd. Suite 100, Tampa Cost: Free



Jay Kelly at the Tampa Theatre

When: 7 p.m. Where: Historic Duncan Auditorium, 711 N Franklin Street Cost: $14 General admission and $11 for Tampa Theatre members

Themed Skate Nights: Grinchmas

When: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: 600 N. Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $17 all ages



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.