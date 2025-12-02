Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to know for Dec. 2

News to know for Dec. 2
WFTS
News to know for Dec. 2
Posted

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which means we’ve officially made it through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and now for the final stop of the holiday kickoff: Giving Tuesday. Nonprofits and community groups across Tampa Bay are rolling out campaigns to support neighbors in need, making it a perfect chance to give back in whatever way feels right to you.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

'The war will not stop': Local Ukrainian-American voices skepticism over renewed peace talks

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 6:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a few showers throughout the day, accompanied by cloudy skies this morning. Highs in the 80s this afternoon as the rain moves east and out of our area by the evening commute.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 2, 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Lightning hold the NHL's longest active win streak. Can they keep it going against the Islanders?

The Bolts are coming off a weekend sweep in back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers.

Saturday’s win was perhaps the team’s best effort of the season. The Lightning outshot the Rangers 35 to 13, the fewest shots allowed by any NHL team so far in 2025-26.

The team now sits atop the Eastern Conference thanks to seven consecutive wins, the league’s longest active winning streak.

The Bolts will look to keep the win streak going tonight when they hit the road to take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 2

  • Impressions: 35 Years of Women in Print at USF Graphicstudio
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd. Suite 100, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Jay Kelly at the Tampa Theatre
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: Historic Duncan Auditorium, 711 N Franklin Street
    • Cost: $14 General admission and $11 for Tampa Theatre members
  • Themed Skate Nights: Grinchmas
    • When: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: 600 N. Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: $17 all ages

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.