City of St. Petersburg urges residents to conserve water amid drought alert

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete officials are urging residents to conserve water and follow irrigation schedules during a drought alert.

As of Monday, Dec. 1, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has issued a "Phase 1 Water Shortage Order" that includes St. Pete, due to "significantly below-normal rainfall and declining water resource levels."

The order applies to "properties using potable, private well or surface water sources for watering," according to the alert.

City officials released some lawn and landscape water-use rules for residents, and they are the following:

Even-numbered addresses may irrigate on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 5-9 a.m. or 7-11 p.m.

Odd-numbered addresses may irrigate on Wednesdays and Sundays between 5-9 a.m. or 7-11 p.m.

Hand watering of non-lawn landscape is allowed any day, at any time, if needed.

Hand watering of lawns must follow designated watering days and times.

Hand watering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day at any time.

An automatic shutoff device must be installed on any hose and used at all times.

For residents and businesses outside of the city limits or who do not receive water from St. Pete, they should verify their watering days and restrictions with their suppliers.

For conservation tips, review the following:



Only use water when necessary - during winter, lawns go dormant and typically require watering only every 10-14 days.

Fix broken or misdirected sprinkler heads.

Ensure rain sensors work properly.

Consider installing a smart irrigation controller - many residents qualify for a free controller or rebates through the Tampa Bay Water Wise program.

Additional rebates, including up to $1,000 for shallow wells and up to $200 for high-efficiency toilets, help homeowners reduce both outdoor and indoor use.

Take shorter showers.

Turn off the water when brushing teeth and shaving.

Check for leaks and replace worn toilet flappers.

Officials remind residents and business owners that "wasteful and unnecessary" water use is prohibited, For more information about water restrictions and water conservation tips, click here.