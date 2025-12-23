News to Know for Dec. 23, 2025

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 23, and on this day in 1823, the poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “The Night Before Christmas,” was published anonymously in a New York newspaper. And while the poem paints a snowy scene, Tampa Bay will be feeling anything but, with warm, Florida-style weather expected today and tomorrow, as highs climb well above what the poem might suggest.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Dec. 23rd expected to be the most dangerous travel day according to Nationwide: Getting to holiday destinations means navigating through what could be record-breaking traffic this season. Reporter Jada Williams breaks down tips to avoid traffic and stay safe on the roads.

Getting to holiday destinations means navigating through what could be record-breaking traffic this season. Reporter Jada Williams breaks down tips to avoid traffic and stay safe on the roads. Family continues search for 87-year-old man in Largo still missing after 10 days: Petro Kuqo was last seen on Dec. 12, leaving his home around 9 a.m. Tampa Bay 28's Mary O'Connell spoke with his granddaughter, who said the closer it gets to Christmas, the harder it's getting.

WFTS

Lealman Fire District crew bringing Christmas cheer to family after tragedy: Back in late October, a two-year-old boy left his home and was struck and killed by a truck, and firefighters who responded to the scene told reporter Chad Mills they were deeply affected.

Back in late October, a two-year-old boy left his home and was struck and killed by a truck, and firefighters who responded to the scene told reporter Chad Mills they were deeply affected. Want to avoid post-holiday return headaches? Follow these steps: As you finish up Christmas wrapping, you may also want to keep tabs on what needs to be returned after the holiday.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee Ally Blake says we'll see fewer clouds today and temperatures well above normal as sunshine sticks around for the week ahead.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts secure one more win before a break

Tampa Bay finished the week-long homestead strong last night, building on Saturday's comeback victory with a 4 -1 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists to reach 100 career points, Oliver Bjorkstrand secured a power-play goal for his 400th point and Pontus Holmberg and Anthony Cirelli also found the back of the net.

The Bolts will now take a well-deserved holiday break and pick back up on Saturday to face off against the rival Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m.

Saturday's game will be simulcast on Tampa Bay 28.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 23

Wander through a glowing wonderland at ZooTampa surrounded by millions of lights, giant illuminated animal sculptures, and festive entertainment.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa Cost: $51.95

Show off themed looks on the ice during Tuesday Themed Skate Nights with rotating holiday-inspired styles and fun photo ops.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $17

Explore ancient pathways at Dinosaur World lit by miles of sparkling lights, massive Christmas lanterns, and festive scenes alongside towering dinosaurs.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City Cost: $21.36



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.