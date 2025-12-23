HOLIDAY HEROES: Lealman Fire District crew bringing Christmas cheer to family after tragedy

LEALMAN, Fla. — Every year, the Lealman Fire District delivers Christmas gifts to about a hundred families in the community. This holiday season, one family is receiving more than just presents.

Back in late October, a two-year-old boy left his home and was struck and killed by a truck on 49th Avenue North.

Firefighters who responded to the scene were deeply affected.

“It was the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Lt. Nick Kranik. “It was very difficult to process. It took a few days really.”

Since then, the crew has stayed connected to the family, providing weekly visits with the child’s older siblings and a Thanksgiving meal.

Now, the crew is preparing its biggest act of kindness yet.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, the firefighters will personally deliver gifts, including scooters, RC cars, and other toys.

“We went crazy with the shopping for them,” said Kranik. “We got as much as we possibly could for them.”

The firefighters say helping the family has been meaningful for them as well.

“It’s all about family, and it’s not just going to be my family anymore,” said firefighter Matt Lymber. “I’ll always have a memory with pretty much an extended family now.”

Firefighters plan to deliver the gifts via fire truck.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement, and I am very glad I have the opportunity to go and be there when they get delivered,” Lymber said with a smile.



