December 23rd expected to be the most dangerous travel day according to Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. — Getting to holiday destinations means navigating through what could be record-breaking traffic this season.

AAA is predicting 122 million people will travel 50 miles or more between now and Jan. 1, which would set a new record. In Florida alone, 7.5 million people are expected to travel during this period.

"This holiday season, we set records. So between December 20th and January 1st, you know, AAA projects across the nation 122 million Americans will be on the move," said Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson with AAA.

Nearly 110 million travelers will drive, just over 8 million will fly, and close to 5 million will take other forms of travel-like buses or trains.

For those getting behind the wheel this holiday season, a basic rule of thumb applies: the sooner you leave, the better.

The top three domestic destinations this holiday season are Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami respectively, according to AAA booking data.

Safety concerns mount with increased traffic

While AAA expects even more traffic volume on the roads, Nationwide released an analysis saying Dec. 23rd will likely be the most dangerous day on the roads.

According to Nationwide's data survey, 92% of people said they see distracted drivers on the road. The Nationwide SmartRide data found the average driver has at least five distractions in a 20-mile drive, with each one averaging 15 seconds at 45 miles per hour.

"When we talk about road travel, folks, it's making sure that you know you have your seatbelt on. Making sure you're not driving distracted because we wanna make sure that everyone reaches their destination safely, and folks, no speeding. Speeding is not gonna necessarily make sure that you get to your destination safely," Waiters said.

Waiters also recommends checking what's inside your car in case of emergencies.

"It'll make that wait a lot better when you're waiting on a tow truck driver to come and assist you, you know. Batteries, first aid supplies, water, jumper cables, emergency flares, these are all basic tools that you can have in your car," Waiters said.

Air travel is also reaching new heights

"With crowded roads and airports, we are urging travelers to plan ahead, allow extra time, and consider travel insurance if they're going to be flying," Waiters said.

The Transportation Security Administration says it's fully-staffed and ready to screen more than 44 million travelers during the holiday period that began Friday and runs through Jan. 4. That would be a record if those projections hold up.

For travelers who hate bad traffic and don't mind waiting, the lightest traffic days are expected to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

If you don't want to be driving on those days, AAA thinks the worst time to be on the road is between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.



