News to Know for Dec. 4

Today is Thursday, and as we inch closer to the weekend, Tampa Bay is gearing up for a busy stretch of home games, holiday celebrations, and festive markets popping up across the area. If you’re looking for something to do, this weekend won’t make it easy to choose, so consider this your friendly reminder to start planning now.

News to Know

Florida's first black bear hunt since 2015 has lottery winners split between hunting and protesting: Through a records request, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez learned that 31 people in the Tampa Bay viewing area were selected for the hunt.

Tampa Bay Area families warn of deadly dangers with e-bikes, e-scooters: Connor Lynch was hit and killed while riding an e-scooter last year. His mom tells Tampa Bay 28's Mary O'Connell he was three weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

Pinellas science teacher struck by lightning while vacationing in Peru: James Fernandez vacationed with his family in Peru over Thanksgiving break. His wife told reporter Julie Salamone it was the trip of a lifetime that turned into a living nightmare.

Time is running out for Congress to extend healthcare subsidies: At the end of the year, Biden-era subsidies are set to expire for millions of Americans who receive their health care through the Affordable Care Act.



Today's Weather Outlook

We'll see lots of sun today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the low humidity and clear skies mean we can expect beautiful weather this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The report outlines that Florida has no lemon law for used cars and urges buyers to review the buyer’s guide, check the title, get an independent inspection, and look for recalls and maintenance records before purchase. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises always reviewing the buyer’s guide, checking the title, and having a mechanic inspect the vehicle before purchase.

Bolts back at home

The Bolts will be back on home ice tonight to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Benchmark International Arena.

After the New York Islanders snapped Tampa Bay's seven-game win streak on Tuesday night, the Bolts will look to get back on track tonight and maybe even start a new win streak.

The Bolts will get a fresh start when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 4

Create your own unique holiday keepsake during Ornament Making at the Dalí, inspired by artistic flair and festive spirit.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg Cost: $15

Sing along to festive holiday tunes at Carolmania, surrounded by seasonal cheer and joyful voices.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $54

Dance the night away to vibrant music and rhythms at Latin Night, where the energy keeps you moving.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 905 Florida Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



