News to Know for Feb. 17

Today is Tuesday, and if you've been craving some Thin Mints or Do-si-dos lately, I have some great news for you. From Tagalongs to Samoas, a wide variety of Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale in your community over the next month. Whether you've already nailed down your favorite box, or you're still exploring your options, the cookie sale booths are a staple of February in Tampa Bay.

Florida House advances restrictions on emergency fund as Senate pushes larger, looser version: Florida’s emergency response fund is just hours from expiring, and capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down how lawmakers are scrambling to agree on whether and how to revive one of the governor’s most powerful financial tools.



Florida’s emergency response fund is just hours from expiring, and capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down how lawmakers are scrambling to agree on whether and how to revive one of the governor’s most powerful financial tools. Florida Prepaid opens enrollment with new options as families plan for rising college costs: Matthew Abbott started saving for his children’s college education early. He told reporter Erik Waxler prepaid was best for his family, and, as far as advice for other parents, he says, start as early as you can.



'Zero satisfaction': Belleair Beach leader questions Elevate Florida’s progress: Elevate Florida launched after Hurricane Helene, intending to use federal funding to help homeowners raise their homes and reduce future flood risk. But in Pinellas County, officials told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills not a single home has been elevated so far.



Elevate Florida launched after Hurricane Helene, intending to use federal funding to help homeowners raise their homes and reduce future flood risk. But in Pinellas County, officials told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills not a single home has been elevated so far. 3 killed, including suspect, in Rhode Island ice rink shooting: Three people have died following a shooting that broke out during a youth ice hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, authorities said Monday.



Temperatures return to the 80s this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll still need a jacket this morning before the slow warm-up.

Getting a notification that your flight is cancelled can be stressful, and recently we've seen winter weather cause big headaches for travelers. While many airlines consider weather "acts of god" beyond their control, passengers do have rights. Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at what you are and are not entitled to — and if you're thinking airlines should compensate you for hotels, meals or other expenses, think again.

Test your luck in a lively round of Jukebox Bingo, where music mixes with bingo thrills and prizes await the whole family.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free — dining reservation required

Watch a master chef break down a massive bluefin tuna into premium cuts like buttery otoro, rich chutoro, and tender akami, then savor the freshest flavors straight from the carving.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $56.69 per ticket



