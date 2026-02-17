Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for Feb. 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you've been craving some Thin Mints or Do-si-dos lately, I have some great news for you. From Tagalongs to Samoas, a wide variety of Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale in your community over the next month. Whether you've already nailed down your favorite box, or you're still exploring your options, the cookie sale booths are a staple of February in Tampa Bay.

'Zero satisfaction': Belleair Beach leader questions Elevate Florida’s progress

Today's Weather Outlook

Temperatures return to the 80s this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll still need a jacket this morning before the slow warm-up.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 17, 2026

Susan Solves It

Getting a notification that your flight is cancelled can be stressful, and recently we've seen winter weather cause big headaches for travelers. While many airlines consider weather "acts of god" beyond their control, passengers do have rights. Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at what you are and are not entitled to — and if you're thinking airlines should compensate you for hotels, meals or other expenses, think again.

SSI GROUNDED FLIGHT WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 17

  • Test your luck in a lively round of Jukebox Bingo, where music mixes with bingo thrills and prizes await the whole family.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free — dining reservation required
  • Watch a master chef break down a massive bluefin tuna into premium cuts like buttery otoro, rich chutoro, and tender akami, then savor the freshest flavors straight from the carving.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $56.69 per ticket

