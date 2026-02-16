Girl Scouts developing life skills through cookie sales

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — We know the names all too well, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Samoas and of course, Thin Mints. Just a few of the wide varieties of Girl Scout Cookies that will be for sale in your community over the next month.

From the hallway to the office to the dining room, more than 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, that’s 1700 cases, consume Girl Scout Tallulah Corner’s Riverview home.

“It’s half aggravating because I can’t eat any of them without paying six dollars a box,” said Corner.

In a matter of days, more than 90 girls from Girl Scouts of West Central Florida Troop 33309 will be picking up their cookie orders. It’s a lesson in organization and teamwork.

“It’s sometimes overwhelming because you have a girl to your left that’s like, ‘where can I help,’ and then you have a girl to your right that’s like, ‘can I take a 20-minute break,” said Corner.

The Girl Scouts say the skills they are learning right here will carry with them through high school, college and even their careers.

“Leadership skills definitely are a big must in Girl Scouts because you have to be on the ball all the time, you have to make sure the customer gets what they want,” said Girl Scout Cecila Staggs.

New this year, customers are being urged to try the Girl Scouts’ newest cookie, Exploramores.

“It has like a dark chocolate outside, the inside has a creamy kind of flavor, it’s a very interesting cookie I can say that,” said Staggs.

A portion of the money earned from the sale of all these cookies will go right back into the community.

“I’m going to use the money that I raised and give to charities so that way I can help other people instead of just keeping it all for myself,” said Girl Scout Mackenzie Wells.

Troop Leader Michelle Gagnard hopes her Girl Scouts serve as a voice in the community. They represent more than just cookies; they represent our future.

“I’m so proud of all these girls,” said Gagnard, who is hoping to set a record of 25,000 boxes by the end of the season. “If you see these ladies coming to your door if you can purchase just one box this year it’s a big help.”

To find the closest place to buy cookies in your neighborhood, go to gswcf.org.



