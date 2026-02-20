News to Know for Feb. 20

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and Tampa Bay is gearing up for a busy next few days before the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic races begin. Ahead of the main event, the Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo presented by TampaWell will be open to the public at the Tampa Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, attendees will be able to check out the latest in running apparel and hear expert advice and insight from fitness and healthcare professionals. We hope to see you there!

News to Know

Florida House approves dramatic property tax rollback, setting up clash with Senate: Capital reporter Forrest Saunder breaks down why the proposal is setting up a high-stakes clash with the Senate and governor over the future of local government funding.



2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Everything you need to know: Racers are gearing up to participate in this weekend's Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic as it takes over downtown Tampa. WFTS

Spring Training baseball aims to drive an economic boost to the Tampa Bay area: Signs and flags celebrating the Toronto Blue Jays are visible throughout the area, and local businesses told reporter Blake Phillips they depend on the high turnout to boost sales.



Tampa Bay businessman killed in DUI crash on I-4 in Tampa: Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone sat down withHaley Quinzi, who said her father, Todd, was driving home from work when the crash happened.



Today's Weather Outlook

Morning fog before a warm afternoon. Meteorologist Jason Adams breaks down weekend temps before Sunday's cold front.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Friday, February 20, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A report shows child care costs for two kids in Tampa are slightly less than average rent, but still a significant monthly expense. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises saving for child care in a high-yield account, exploring aid eligibility, and continuing to set aside money for long-term goals like college funds, retirement, and emergency savings.

Susan Solves It: Child Care Costs

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 20

Enjoy iconic 90s hip-hop hits performed by a live string ensemble in a candlelit setting.

When: 8:45 p.m. Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $45

Savor a blindfolded dining experience where flavors take center stage in complete darkness.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 123 South West Shore Boulevard 8th Floor, Tampa Cost: $64

2026 Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo presented by TampaWell

When: 10 a.m. Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa Cost: FREE

2026 Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo presented by TampaWell

When: 10 a.m. Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa Cost: FREE



