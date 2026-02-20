Tampa Bay businessman killed in DUI crash on I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family is remembering the life of their father after he was killed in a DUI crash last year.

The crash happened on Interstate 4 on December 6, 2025, around 10:00 p.m.

Haley Quinzi said her father, Todd, was driving home from work when the crash happened.

"There was a little bit of rain. Traffic had started to slow, and a driver behind him rear-ended him at a high speed," said Haley.

According to court records, the driver who caused the crash, 19-year-old Anthony Stewart, fled the scene of the crash. He was believed to be under the influence.

He faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash with death.

Haley said her father was rushed to Tampa General Hospital and spent several days in a coma before passing away.

"Initially, they told me they didn’t think he would make it through the night, but he did end up in a coma for about 11 days before he ultimately passed from his injuries," she said.

Todd was an organ donor, and his family said he saved four lives.

"His heart went to a man in Ohio, and then both of his kidneys and his liver went to men here locally in the Tampa area," she said.

Haley said her father was hard-working, protective, and loving.

She said he was a successful businessman who owned eight Jersey Mike's Sub stores in Tampa Bay.

"He actually started as a delivery driver for Domino’s, worked his way up to being a franchisee with that company, and then in 2008 he switched to Jersey Mike's which he took the state of Florida from roughly a dozen stores that were already open to now having over 170 stores across the state," said Haley.

Haley is working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and plans to advocate against impaired driving.

"They’re also an incredible resource. It’s been really nice to have people who are experts in this field just through the process. I don’t think people realize what goes into somebody passing away like this so they’ve been able to provide a lot of grief counseling resources," she said.

Haley hopes that by sharing her story, people think twice before driving impaired.

"Not only did my dad lose his life on earth, but me and my brother, his sister, all of his friends and family, we’ve lost the life that we were supposed to live with him and that's because of somebody else," she said.

"He was our protector, and so to see your protector in such a helpless condition, you know, that will stay with us for the rest of our lives."



